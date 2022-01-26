Tanzania gets more BRT buses, grows fleet to 210

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Public transport in Dar es Salaam received a major boost after the government released 70 buses for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The buses had been stuck at the Dar es Salaam port since 2018 over what was described as miscommunication between the government and the Usafiri Dar es Salaam-Rapid Transit (Uda-RT), which operates the fleet.

The vehicles valued at $151 million have increased the fleet of buses operating on the 21.1 kilometres BRT network to 210, easing commuter transportation.

“This has enabled BRT to introduce four new feeder routes, namely Kibaha-Kimara, Mlonganzila-Kimara and Magufuli-Kimara, Mwenge via Morocco,” said Dar Rapid Transit Agency Public Relations Manager William Gatambi.

He said progress was on track for construction of infrastructure for BRT Phase II, including the 20.3km of exclusive BRT lanes and non-motorised transport facilities on the Kilwa Road corridor and part of Kawawa Road.

“Infrastructure including depot, feeder routes and a major station at Gerezani in Kariakoo is complete,” he said.

As at November last year, road construction was 40 percent complete. In June 2021, President Samia Suluhu expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the project.

“The pace at which the construction is delayed equals the one at which you hold back the economy,” President Samia said.

“The more they delay, the more they undermine our economic life,” she added

Last year, the government secured $246.7 million in loans from the World Bank for construction of phases three and four of the BRT.

Phase III covers the 23.6km stretch along Nyerere Road between Gongo la Mboto and the City Centre and parts of Uhuru Road.

Phase IV covers a 16.1km stretch along Bagamoyo and Sam Nujoma roads.