Stanbic Bank Tanzania rolls out chatbot Kai

Last week, Stanbic bank Tanzania launched its banking chatbot named Kai, which is set to transform the banking landscape.

The announcement of the release of the chatbot was made at a webinar that discussed progress made in the digital space.

Kai, the affable and efficient chatbot, ushers in a new era in how users get banking information and assistance. It promises to simplify, speed up, and make the bank’s services and products more accessible.

Kai will provide 24/7 customer service and support and is accessible via the Stanbic Bank Tanzania website under Chat.

Stanbic Tanzania Head of Business and Commercial Banking Fredrick Max said: “We are delighted to introduce Kai, a significant step forward in our digital transformation. Kai increases the pace at which we will serve our customers, including SMEs, and exemplifies our commitment to meeting our valued customers’ evolving needs by providing a banking experience that is not only more accessible but also significantly more efficient.”

“Kai represents a significant leap in enhancing customers’ banking experience by providing them with the tools and support they need to navigate their financial journeys seamlessly. Kai’s introduction allows us to better cater to their evolving needs," he added.