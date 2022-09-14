South Sudan launches petroleum, geosciences workstation

By XINHUA More by this Author

South Sudan has launched a $6 million petroleum engineering and geoscience workstation to support capacity building in the oil sector.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, John Akec, said the workstation has applications that can be used to simulate oil wells, monitor and interpret the data.

“This will be useful to students majoring in geology and petroleum engineering and also for capacity building of the staff of oil firms who can come here for training,” Mr Akec said in the capital of Juba on Monday.

In May, South Sudan announced plans to nationalise the country’s oil industry in the next five years. Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Petroleum, said oil production has been affected by floods for the past two years and that the slump might persist for the next five to seven years.

Oil accounts for the bulk of South Sudan’s exports and about 60 per cent of its GDP, according to the World Bank.