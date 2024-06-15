Shilling rallies to 15-month high against dollar

By CHARLES MWANIKI More by this Author

The shilling has climbed to a 15-month high against the dollar, backed by inflows from agriculture exports amid reduced demand for dollars among importers.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) quoted the exchange rate at an average of 128.66 on Friday, a level last seen on March 8, 2023.

Since January, the CBK has used the actual traded rates in the interbank market to determine the official rate, improving the alignment of the official rate with the market.

A spot-check on several commercial banks at the end of the week showed that they were selling dollars to retail clients at between Ksh130.65 and Ksh131.60, and buying the same at between Sh125 and Ksh126.60.

“We have seen some inflows during the week from tea exports. The market’s sentiment around the shilling has also been positive due to expected loan inflows from the World Bank, and the early settlement of the Eurobond that was to fall due this month.” said a commercial bank forex dealer.

The World Bank last month approved a substantial loan to Kenya under the Fiscal Sustainability and Inclusive Green Growth Development Programme Operation. The proceeds of this loan will bolster the CBK’s official forex reserves—when it buys the dollars from the National Treasury—and thus hand the monetary regulator enhanced muscle to defend the shilling from volatility.

Advertisement

The CBK has also pointed to the tightening of monetary policy this year as a contributor to the shilling’s gains against the dollar.

In his briefing after the June 5 monetary policy committee meeting, CBK governor Kamau Thugge said that this has helped to improve investment inflows into the country,

An increase in diaspora remittances has also backed the shilling. In the first four months of the year, remittances grew by 20 percent to $1.6 billion (Sh205.8 billion), compared to $1.34 billion (Sh172.4 billion) in the corresponding period in 2023.

Since the beginning of the year, shilling has gained by 17 percent against the dollar, making it the best-performing African currency in the period versus the greenback.

This has had the effect of lowering the cost of Kenyan imports, but also lowering earnings for exporters who get paid in dollars for their overseas sales.

“We have seen some inflows during the week from tea exports. The market’s sentiment around the shilling has also been positive due to expected loan inflows from the World Bank, and the early settlement of the Eurobond that was to fall due this month.” said a commercial bank forex dealer.