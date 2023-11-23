Safaricom ranked third best employer in Africa

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

Safaricom is the best employer in Africa behind South Africa’s Absa Group and Standard Bank, a new survey shows.

Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Employers has put Safaricom at position 164 in a ranking of 700 multinationals from 43 nations.

Nairobi Securities Exchange

The company, which is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, is the most profitable in the region. It has 5,500 staff.

Safaricom is the region’s most profitable firm having recorded a net profit of Ksh34.2 billion ($223.97 million) in the six months to September.

Read: Safaricom's half-year net profit up 2.1pc to $225m

Advertisement

In 2018, Forbes Business magazine named Safaricom the best employer in Africa and 67th in the world in a ranking of 500 publicly traded companies from 60 countries.

The second-best employer in 2018 ranking was Naspers at position 224 globally, followed by First Rand (432) and Sanlam (457) all from South Africa.

Ethiopia subsidiary





Safaricom added 675 jobs in the year to March, many of them being in its Ethiopia subsidiary that went into full operation during the period.

Read: Safaricom adds 675 new jobs after Ethiopia entry

In the 2023 ranking, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to create the seventh annual list of the World’s Best Employers.

To determine the ranking, Forbes and Statista surveyed over 170,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational companies and institutions.



