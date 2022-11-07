RwandAir starts non-stop flights to London

By VINCENT OWINO More by this Author

Rwanda’s national flag carrier RwandAir has launched direct flights between Kigali and London, England, shortening the flight time for travellers between the two cities as the airline seeks to expand its service portfolio.

The new direct flight replaces the existing service between London and Kigali, launched in 2017, with one stop in Brussels, Belgium.

The inaugural flight left Kigali Sunday afternoon and landed in London Monday morning.

The carrier said there would be four direct flights weekly from Kigali to London – Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – with return flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The direct flight will also help the carrier link travellers from London “via Kigali to a wealth of destinations in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia,” it said in a tweet just before the first flight left for London.

“The UK is an incredibly important market for us, and we know our customers will value the shorter flight times and increased connections that will be offered by the new service,” Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir’s chief executive, said last month while announcing the direct flights’ plan.

RwandAir is ranked among the best ten African airlines by British airline review and rating company Skytrax. It currently serves 28 routes across East, Central, and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, from Kigali International airport, its hub.