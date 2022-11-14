NMG makes leadership changes in newspaper division

By MERCY CHELANGAT More by this Author

The Nation Media Group has reappointed Pamela Sittoni as the Executive Editor of Daily Nation.

Bernard Mwinzi, the current Managing Editor of Daily Nation moves to a newly created position of Value-Added Content in the same capacity.

Until today, Ms Sittoni held the position of Executive Editor, Partnerships. The changes take effect immediately.

NMG Editorial Director Joe Ageyo, who announced the changes, said they are aimed at driving a digitally integrated newsroom.

Both Ms Sittoni and Mr Mwinzi are expected to help create an audience-first integrated newsroom and facilitate transition.

Ms Sittoni will be responsible for increasing the depth of Daily Nation content, by ensuring that it runs content that meets the needs of the audience.

“She will also be expected to facilitate cross-platform collaboration and streamline the news operation, to facilitate the newsroom integration project. During the implementation of the newsroom project, Pamela will also have oversight over all print publications to ensure a smooth transition to our workflows. She will continue to oversee the Partnership docket until further notice,” said Mr Ageyo.

Value Added Content

As ME, Value Added Content, Mr Mwinzi has been tasked with overseeing the generation of multimedia investigative stories and special reports for print, broadcast and digital; platforms.

He will also continue to manage the health, gender and education content, and is expected to set up a climate change desk.

“This role will be instrumental in transforming content across the week, to respond to the changing needs of our audiences. In this role, he will be charged with coordinating a diverse team of content creators, drawn from all our platforms as an initial step in enhancing cross-platform content synergies,” Mr Ageyo added.

Ten days ago, the group made four management changes to ensure the success and sustainability of Nation journalism.

In the changes, Mr Ageyo assumed the role of NMG Editorial Director, succeeding Mr Mutuma Mathiu, who was appointed the Consulting Editor.

These changes come against a backdrop of heightened digital transformation the group is undertaking to grow audiences and profits and to reposition itself as a leading content creator in the region.

