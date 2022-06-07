Luna offers invaluable insights on crypto volatility

By VINCENT OWINO More by this Author

The collapse of Luna cryptocurrency three weeks ago, triggering a drop of crypto market capitalisation by over 40 percent, showed that sometimes months, even years, of financial gains in the crypto market can disappear overnight.

Luna, which was trading at $116, dropped to $0 within hours, causing enthusiasts and traders to lose faith in the digital assets they held, resulting in a market meltdown.

OneCoin, BitConnect, and GetGems are in the long list of digital currencies that have met a similar fate as Luna — gaining traction, exciting the market then suddenly collapsing. Even Bitcoin and Ethereum, some of the most popular cryptocurrencies, are wont to lose value abruptly, wiping out billions of dollars from the market within hours.

This is a significant challenge digital asset traders globally have cited, according to Statista. So what determines which cryptocurrencies will last?

“It is important to have a strong underpinning infrastructure for cryptocurrencies, like a strong blockchain that is fast, transparent and immutable,” said Giuseppe Rimola, co-founder of CryptoPerformance, a German crypto market research firm. “Anyone can build a cryptocurrency these days, but a strong community is vital, to show long-term support and belief in the coin, both for institutional investors and crypto-enthusiasts.”

Prof Bitange Ndemo, chair of Kenya Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence Taskforce, told The EastAfrican that as cryptocurrencies become popular in Africa, many are getting into the market for profit, without having sufficient information.

“Many invest without considering possible loss, best digital assets to buy or when to sell,” he said, adding that cryptocurrencies have no known utility due to the absence of a regulatory framework.