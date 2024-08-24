Lapsset ministers commit to project, assure on viability

By ANTHONY KITIMO More by this Author

Minister from countries behind the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor have recommitted to completing projects on their territories to ensure the trade route remains viable.

Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan say they are also keen to put in place a regional coordination framework critical to sustain the momentum of implementation of various corridor initiatives which remain behind schedule.

They spoke this week at the 4th Lapsset Ministerial Council Meeting in Lamu, Kenya.

Kenya was represented by Davis Chirchir, Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Ethiopia by Transport and Logistics Minister Dr Alemu Sime while Madut Biar Yel represented South Sudan.

The council resolved to develop a 10-year joint corridor strategic plan to help raise funds, locally and abroad, to support coordinated development. Lapsset was launched in 2011 and was to cost $25 billion to build a port in Lamu, highways, railway and airports, among other facilities between the three countries.

However, changes in administrations, conflicts and economic downturns have combined to slow, or even stall, most of the projects. Lamu Port completed the first four berths, but needs connecting roads in Ethiopia, and from the port itself, to remain viable.

The routes initially envisioned for Lapsset also fall in arid regions where insecurity is common, requiring stronger government presence to guarantee safety.

In Lamu, the three countries signed a communiqué adopting Lapsset as an integration project.

“We have revitalised and prioritised the integrated development and management of the cross-border components of the Lapsset corridor particularly the standard gauge railway, road networks, fibre optic connectivity and associated commercial, industrial and logistics hubs,” read a joint communique.

Lapsset is stuck on the starting blocks due to lack of funding and increasing insecurity with Kenya only commissioning the $354 million first phase of the Lamu port on 20th May 2021 in a ceremony inaugurated by then President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ethiopia has been mainly using the Port of Djibouti and Mombasa. Lamu Port could provide an alternative route and make it viable for Kenya.

Kenya and its landlocked neighbours Ethiopia and South Sudan have already committed to raise funds to build infrastructure linking their economies on the Lapsset Corridor but not much has happened with each country opting to fund its own projects.

Kenya has so far used up $1.39 billion in the construction of roads and other infrastructure and only three Lamu port berths have been completed.

Stephen Karingi, a director at United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said adopting the project as a regional ambition will make it easier to develop the infrastructure.

“The three partner states should prioritise the closing of missing infrastructure links in the Lapsset corridor which include upgrading these substandard road sections that do not meet the standards of the Trans-African Highways,” he said in Lamu.

“ECA recommends Kenya’s advancement with infrastructure development and equipment at the Port of Lamu and along the corridor; South Sudan’s development of frameworks for establishing the national Lapsset coordination agency; Ethiopia’s first importation through Lamu Port; and establishment of the Joint Technical Committee which has helped to accelerate the implementation of the Juba commitments,” he said in Lamu.