Kenyan pilots' association divided over claims of funds misuse

Division has emerged at the Kenyan association for pilots following allegations of embezzlement of office funds by a section of top officials.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) officials have differed on the use of funds with a top official being accused of using the association's funds for private activities. The issue has caused division in the association.

Kalpa treasurer John Matheka in his official memo to the Staff and Executive Council, dated December 12, 2021, accused the General Secretary Murithi Nyagah of interfering with the association’s kitty in his bid to control the finances.

“It has come to my attention that there is a deliberate attempt by the General Secretary to take over the control of the association’s finances through the back door and unscrupulous means following my refusal to accede to his request to pay him a sum total of $10,000 for an alleged media activation. To this, I strongly object as we unanimously agreed during the retreat at Stoni Athi to conduct all financial activities above board,” the memo states.

Mr Matheka also claims that there has been a contentious issue of some officials colluding to evade paying taxes, which has put the association in a difficult operating situation.

“Since I came into office after the April 2021 elections, I have made insistence on us making good of our tax obligations but there have been acts of tax evasion by the officials concerned. There has been a lot of push and pull that culminated in us starting to pay the requisite tax on the monthly allowances,” stated the treasurer in the memo which has been downplayed by Mr Nyagah.

In the documents seen by The EastAfrican, different individuals were paid allowances since 2018 which may have attracted tax liability at a rate of 30 percent, penalties and interest.

The treasurer also questioned how office funds were spent in entertainment joints and Airbnbs without committee approval.

“We want to know is KALPA always conducting its meetings at the bar? The names established where payments were made are nearly all bars. Funds have been misused for personal reasons even for paying Airbnbs for nefarious activities and purchases of item at different hardwares,” claimed the treasurer.

Though the Memo did not state how much was lost, the treasurer tabulated a number of cases where such funds have been misused.​

Mr Nyagah, when contacted, distanced himself from the memo, saying he has never seen such a communication and that he is not comfortable discussing association matters in public.

“If there are issues, I wish not to comment but I have never seen such allegations and if I get the memo, I will not discuss KALPA matters in public since they are private,” he said.