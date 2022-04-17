Kenya, Uganda traders sign deal to end barriers

By ANTHONY KITIMO More by this Author

Kenyan and Ugandan traders have signed a memorandum of understanding to help end continual tiffs on non-tariff regulations.

In a joint communique, the two sides pledged to harmonise policies on agriculture to reduce delays and cut down on bureaucracies in doing business.

“The signing of this memorandum today will enhance agricultural trade between Uganda and Kenya, improve interdependence of agro-based industries in the two countries. The document will advance and actualise the resolutions arrived during September 2021 at a trade symposium in Mombasa,” read the joint communique.

The business associations, seen as the most affected by the non-tariff barriers (NTBs), say having common standards of safety, sanitation and the list of documentations would help reduce unnecessary delays.

The traders intend to file their proposals with respective export departments for agreeable standards.

Building linkages

During a trade symposium in Mombasa last year, Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya Wasswa Galiwango and Consulate General to Mombasa Paul Mukumbya promised to actualise the issues discussed to help build linkages that increase export volumes to Kenya.

During the signing of the MoU on Wednesday, Mr Mukumbya said Uganda will benefit considering it has a surplus of agricultural produce with need for a ready market.

“The two countries have come up with recommendations for priority improvement in the management of export quality standards for agro-products and soon our milk, Lato, which was banned in Kenya, will be on your shelves. We hope the signing of this MoU will strengthen co-operation as we seek to gain a better understanding of the vital role of agriculture and trade within the region,” said Mr Mukumbya.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mombasa chairman Mustafa Ramadhan urged Uganda to take advantage of streamlined transport system in Kenya such as the Standard Gauge Railway and the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha to transport their produce.



