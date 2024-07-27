Kenya, Uganda eye Lwakhakha border post upgrade

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

Plans are underway to upgrade the Lwakhakha border post between Kenya and Uganda to ease congestion at Malaba and Busia.

The process will include the construction of the One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), stationing of immigration officers from both countries and other major institutions to decongest the Busia and Malaba posts.

The transformation of the Lwakhakha border into an OSBP seeks to streamline customs procedures, reduce clearance times for goods and vehicles, and enhance collaboration between border agencies from both Kenya and Uganda.

The upgrade is expected to reduce the traffic from Malaba and Busia OSBPs boost trade along the Northern Corridor and improve cross-border security.

The principal civil engineer at the EAC Secretariat, Mr Godfrey Enzama, who represented EAC secretary, Ms Veronica Nduva, during the visit to the border post said the EAC is working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the Lwakhakha border upgrading project.

“The upgrading of the Lwakhakha border post into an OSBP is part of the 256km feasibility study of project funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB),”said Eng Enzama.

The $1.4 million feasibility study project funded by the AfDB will determine the economic viability of upgrading existing single-carriageway multinational highway sections to highway standards.

The elevation of the Lwakhakha to an OSBP and diverting some of the trucks to Lwakhakha will solve numerous issues such as congestion at both Busia and Malaba in addition to creating a shorter and alternative route along the Northern Corridor.

“Geographically, Lwakhakha is a shorter route to Kenya compared to Busia and Malaba in terms of mileage,” said Eng Enzama.

“This collaborative effort underscores the shared vision of promoting trade facilitation, border security, and regional integration in East Africa.”

The construction of the OSBP at the Lwakhakha border is likely to create a more conducive environment for trade and commerce, ultimately benefiting businesses and communities on both sides of the border.

The project will include upgrading the existing 25km Lwakhakha – Kimaeti road on the Webuye – Malaba (Kenyan side) and the 45km Mbale (Bumbobi) – Lwakhakha Road (Uganda side) to a two-lane, two-way single carriageway status, with wide shoulders, to enhance capacity and to accommodate current and anticipated future local and cross-border traffic volumes along the corridor.

The road is expected to deepen regional integration and cross border trade between Kenya and Uganda and will offer an alternative route apart from the Busia and Malaba border crossings. The road is also projected to open doors to tourism.