Kenya tax staff to wear cameras in war on bribes

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says its workers will start wearing body-worn cameras in the latest bid to curb tax cheating and bribery.

The Business Daily reported that the body cams would be used by staff who work in the domestic tax department and customs and border control.

Some KRA staff have been accused of helping fraudulently clear cargo and alter tax returns to help people dodge duty payments. This has seen the workers amass multimillion-shilling assets including real estate and posh cars that are not consistent with their pay.

"Very soon we will also be ensuring our enforcement officers have body-worn cameras, like the ones you see in the US, so that any action they take is recorded and we can see it. When you put it off, we will also have to understand why you do it," KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu told Business Daily.

The use of cameras will start in high-value locations like the border points, Mombasa port, the Inland Container Depot and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In 2019, KRA interdicted tens of workers for abetting tax evasion after being under covert watch for four months involving trailing their money and communication, commonly referred to as wiretapping.

