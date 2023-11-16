Kenya races to meet World Bank's tax reforms target

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

Kenya’s tax revenue as a percentage of economic output or GDP is set to cross the 15 percent threshold in the current 2023/24 fiscal year, meeting the World Bank’s minimum recommendation.

The ratio of tax revenues to GDP is set to reach 15.8 percent in 12 months to June 2024 beating Kenya’s regional peers; Uganda at 13.2 percent and Tanzania at 12 percent.

The country’s tax revenue ratio is set to climb from 14.3 percent of GDP in the year ended June 2023 in the backdrop of elaborate reforms to tax collection and administration.

Read more here