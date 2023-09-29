Kenya among the top 10 users of Truecaller globally

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

Kenya is among the top 10 countries with the largest number of monthly active users of caller identification service, Truecaller, a disclosure by the company said.

Truecaller, which helps users spot potential spam calls, has services across 175 countries with 356 million active monthly users globally.

In Africa, other top users of the platform are Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, and South Africa. The company has offices in seven different locations in Sweden, India, Israel, Egypt, and Kenya.

“Truecaller’s 10 largest markets (are) India, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Malaysia, Iraq, Kenya, Colombia, and Jordan – based on monthly active users (MAU),” said the company.

Truecaller identifies a caller, detects and blocks spam calls and texts, enables call recording, enables search for the identity of a mobile number, and checks the availability of the person a user is trying to call.

Read: Data firms hesitant to register with regulator in Kenya - EY

Advertisement

Some of the most common spam calls and SMS in Kenya originate from both local and international fraudsters, marketing companies, and digital credit providers (DCPs).