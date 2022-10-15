Inflation on a steady rise but will interest rate hikes rein it in?

By JAMES ANYANZWA More by this Author

East African central banks are raising interest rates to tame rising inflation that is hitting households and businesses in the region.

But the debate is on whether monetary policies could single handedly rein in on inflation without corresponding fiscal policies.

Economists argue that the prevailing inflation is not caused by demand-side factors that require implementation of monetary policies but supply-side factors that require governments to adjust their taxation and spending policies.

Reduction in taxation and issuance of tax incentives will ease cost of production and improve food supply, they say.

“Inflation is becoming a major concern and central banks are raising interest rates to ensure prices stabilise. Price stability is critical to ensure business confidence and viability,” said Ken Gichinga, chief economist at Mentoria Economics.

“However, the monetary and fiscal policy must work together, which simply means that when there is monetary tightening there should be some fiscal loosening through lower taxes to ensure businesses remain viable,” he added.

Global problem

According to an Emerging Markets Outlook report by American asset management firm Lazard Ltd, high inflation, aggressive monetary tightening and the potential for recession are not just regional but global fears.

“Worldwide, central banks appear intent on preventing high inflation from becoming entrenched,” says the report dated July 2022.

“However, pandemic-related inflationary pressures are likely to be more difficult to control than cyclical pressures.”

According to the report, food and energy price rises have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and these prices make up a large portion of the inflation basket for many emerging markets.

“Higher costs for these goods are apt to weigh heavily on people in these areas and may leave a marked social impact,” the report says.

“For many emerging markets countries, navigating a post Covid-19 recovery means taking a deliberate course of action when it comes to the economy: keep inflation under control at the risk of slowing growth.”

In Kenya, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on May 30 and decided to raise the benchmark lending rate by 0.5 percentage points to 7.5 percent from seven percent to deal with inflation.

Early July, the Bank of Uganda (BoU) increased its policy rate by one percentage point to 8.5 percent and raised the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) by two percentage points.

Reginald Kadzutu, chief executive at asset management firm Amana Capital Ltd (ACL), says the current spate of inflation is not caused by increase in money supply hence raising interest rates alone will not solve the problem.

“It is not demand driven but cost driven from exogenous shocks which ‘unfortunately’ central banks have no tools to deal with,” says Kadzutu.

Economic shocks

These exogenous shocks include unfavourable weather patterns that have impacted food supply, increases in global crude prices, depreciation of local currencies and disruptions to global supply chains due to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The National Bank of Rwanda (NBR) raised its policy rate to five percent in February, but maintained it during the last monetary policy review on May 12.

It is expected to review it again in August.

Tanzania’s policy rate has been stable at five percent since mid-2020 but the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) is expected to review it soon.