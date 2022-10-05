Relief for Tanzanians as fuel prices drop further

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Tanzania has announced another drop in fuel pump prices as the global industry continues to stabilise.

From Wednesday, motorists in different parts of Dar es Salaam will now purchase a litre of petrol at Tsh2,886 ($1.23), Tsh133 ($0.5) less than September prices, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said.

Residents will spend Tsh3,083 ($1.32) for a litre of diesel, which is Tsh275 ($0.12) less than previous petrol price, and buy a litre of Kerosene at Tsh3,275 ($1.40).

In Mtwara, a litre of petrol now goes for as low as Tsh2,908 ($1.24) and diesel Tsh3,099 ($1.33), while in Tanga a litre of petrol will retail at Tsh2,924 ($1.25) and diesel at Tsh3,108 ($1.34).

“The world oil prices for August 2022 that have been used for computation of local fuel prices in October 2022 decreased by 7.4 percent for petrol, 3.9 percent for diesel and 1.9 percent kerosene as compared with prices for July 2022,” said EWURA Director-General Modestus Lumato.

Fuel and other petroleum products hit a new high in May, affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hike in fuel prices forced Tanzania to issue a Tsh59.58 billion ($25.56 million) subsidy to help reduce the burden on consumers.

The most expensive selling point remains Kyerwa district in Kagera region on the border with Rwanda and Uganda where petrol now costs Tsh3,102 ($1.33), diesel Tsh3,298 ($1.41) and kerosene Tsh3,491 ($1.49) per litre.