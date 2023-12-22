El Nino rains boost Kenya's tea production

By XINHUA More by this Author

Kenya's tea output in the first ten months of 2023 rose 8.58 percent, partly boosted by the ongoing El Nino rains, the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) said in a report released on Friday in the capital of Nairobi.

The TBK said the output increased to 412 million kgs during the period, from 379.64 million kgs in a similar period in 2022, with most of the production happening between April and October.

"Due to continued good weather conditions during the period, cumulative output for the first ten months of the year 2023 was higher by 32.58 million kgs to stand at 412.22 million kgs," the TBK said.

Read: Kenya’s trade deficit narrows by $726m

From March to May, Kenya usually experiences its long rainy season, and a short rainy season follows from October to December.

According to the TBK, the country recorded the highest tea production in May and October, where output averaged 54.8 million kgs.

Advertisement

Kenya has experienced El Nino rains since October caused by the Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena, with the deluge leading to the death of at least 168 people and displacement of thousands, especially in arid areas.

Tea is the nation's main cash crop, which is exported to main markets that include Russia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Egypt.

Kenya's tea earnings rose to $993 million in 2022, an increase from $979 million in 2021.