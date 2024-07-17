East African business council gets new boss

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

The umbrella body for the private sector in East Africa has appointed Tanzania's Adrian Raphael Njau as its acting chief executive, replacing John Bosco Kalisa of Rwanda, who has been at the helm for the past three years.

In a press statement, the board of the East African Business Council (EABC) said Mr Njau takes over with effect from July 12 when the appointment was made.

"The Board of the EABC has appointed Mr Adrian Raphael Njau as the new Acting Executive Director with effect from 12 July 2024. Mr Adrian Njau takes over from Mr John Bosco Kalisa," the statement reads.

The EABC board is chaired by Ms Angelina Ngalula of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), who has been the chairperson since June 2022.

"As Acting ED, he will lead the EABC Secretariat team to implement the strategic plan in collaboration with EABC National Focal Points, members and the business community in the region. He will also work closely with the organs and institutions of the East African Community Secretariat."

Prior to this appointment, Mr Njau served as Trade and Policy Advisor to the EABC.

He holds a master's degree in international trade and a bachelor's in economics, both from the University of Dar es Salaam.

He has professional certifications and specialised training in trade, investment, policy and regional integration, including in Switzerland, Singapore and Sweden.

"Adrian's commitment to fostering an enabling business environment in East Africa is reflected in his work on capacity building initiatives for businesses to take advantage of trade opportunities," said the EABC Board.

"He brings a wealth of experience in promoting public-private dialogue and formulating business-focused policies to advance the EAC region's integration agenda."

Former CEO Kalisa took over from Peter Mathuki, who was appointed to the Arusha-based EAC Secretariat in 2021.

"I took over the EABC during the difficult times of Covid-19 when the EABC almost collapsed and turned it into one of the best performing business associations," he said.

"I have positioned the EABC at the highest level and I want it to continue to lead the EAC integration agenda and the EAC economies. I have created the necessary business environment for the private sector to thrive and grow."

Mr Kalisa wished his successor well and advised him to ensure that the EABC holds its annual general meetings as required by law.