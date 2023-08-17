East African Breweries stock declines to a 52-week low

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

The East African Breweries Plc (EABL) share price fell 3.8 percent on Wednesday to a new 52-week low as investors kept exiting the company after it reported a lower profit and halved its dividend in the year ended June.

The brewer's stock closed at Ksh129.75 ($0.90) on Wednesday when it moved 1.95 million shares worth Ksh253.7 million ($1.76 million). The share price had stood at Ksh135 ($0.94) on Tuesday when 10,400 shares were traded.

The recent fall in the share price –from a high of Ksh164.5 ($1.14) on July 27, which was the eve of the results announcement— has been linked to the company's performance in the year ended June.

EABL’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of Ksh1.75 per share, which when added to the interim payout of Ksh3.75 per share brought the total for the financial period to Ksh5.5 per share.

Comparatively, the alcohol manufacturer’s payout to shareholders in the year to June 2022 was an interim of Ksh3.75 per share and a final one of Ksh7.25 per share for a total of Ksh11 per ordinary share.

In the month running up to EABL’s results announcement, its share price had appreciated from Ksh152 ($1.05) to Ksh164.5, indicating that investors were anticipating a relatively unchanged dividend payout.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm reported a profit drop from Ksh15.6 billion ($108.26 million) a year earlier to Ksh12.3 billion ($85.36 million) attributed to higher costs with a cocktail of increased indirect taxes, cost of sales and net finance costs.

The rising costs served to offset gross sales which grew marginally to Ksh197.6 billion ($1.37 billion) from Ksh193.9 billion ($1.35 billion) previously.

Net finance costs, for instance, grew to Ksh5.5 billion ($38.17 million) from Ksh4.2 billion ($29.15 million) previously while the cost of sales touched Ksh62.2 billion ($431.64 million) from Ksh56.6 billion ($392.78 million).