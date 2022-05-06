Creatives, SMEs to contest in AfCFTA’s product brand hackathon

By KABUI MWANGI More by this Author

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has invited small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups in the manufacturing sector, and creatives to take part in a brand contest geared towards boosting the small businesses.

The Brand Hackathon was launched on April 29 to mark AfCFTA’s third anniversary.

AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene and the AfCFTA Champion, former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou challenged African businesses to participate in the hackathon.

“AfCFTA warmly invites SMEs/startups in the product manufacturing space, and brand artists and other brand creatives who can help such SMEs to refresh the brand identity of their products in order to boost sales, to participate in the hackathon,” said the statement.

Also read: Kenyan solar energy startup shines at AfCFTA awards

Three categories have been identified for participants who wish to take part in the competition — graphic and visual designing for brands, visual and musical arts for brands, and SMEs.

Advertisement

Successful artists will thereafter be matched with selected SMEs by May 12, and the joint creative-entrepreneurial teams will be required to deliver the final creatives by May 19.

The application is open until May 10.

“The best collaborative output, as judged by the AfCFTA Hackathon Mall & Supermarket Partners, shall be recognised with prizes and spotlighting opportunities across Africa during the third-anniversary celebrations,” said AfCFTA.

Since the commencement of the trade agreement in January 2021, AfCFTA has not been fully implemented across the continent.

Read: AfCFTA states terms for members in other pacts

[email protected]