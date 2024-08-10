Bypass to boost Kenya-Tanzania cross border trade

By ANTHONY KITIMO More by this Author

Cross border trade between Kenya and Tanzania at Lunga-Lunga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) will increase, after connection with the port of Mombasa was opened after completion of Dongo Kundu bypass.

The completion and opening of the $307,106 infrastructure this week within Mombasa port road network, will enable movement of goods to the second busiest border between Kenya and Tanzania after Namanga, without using the Likoni ferry.

The project will later connect with the 460-kilometre East African Coastal Corridor development project between Malindi and Bagamoyo, which is being funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and a grant from the European Union.

According to latest data from the two trading countries at the border, Tanzania exports majorly agricultural products through the border whereas Kenya exports manufacturing goods and raw materials.

The contract was awarded to the Fujita Corporation-Mitsubishi Corporation consortium on February 20, 2019, with the signing taking place on April 18, 2019 and was expected to end March 2024 but it was completed earlier according to Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha).

The construction, undertaken by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, commenced in 2018 and has now reached a pivotal phase with the partial opening of the roadway.

With a total length of about 17.5 kilometres, the bypass is set to revolutionise the region’s connectivity with the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Mombasa International Airport benefiting a lot.

Kenha Deputy Director Samuel Ogege, the project’s lead manager, confirmed the project’s successful handover to the client.

“An internal committee has been appointed to oversee the handover process, ensuring that the bypass meets all safety and operational standards before full-scale utilisation. Although the bypass is currently in use, an official ceremonial opening will follow, celebrating the completion of this landmark project,” said Mr Ogege.

The Coastline Transnational Highway project, conceived more than two decades ago, covers Bagamoyo-Tanga-Horohoro on the Tanzania side and Lunga Lunga-Mombasa-Mtwapa-Malindi on the Kenyan side, and is expected to cost $751 million.

According to a financing agreement, AfDB will finance 70 percent of the highway and the governments of Kenya and Tanzania will cover 30 per cent. On the Kenyan side, already two phases between Mombasa and Kilifi are at 85 percent complete.

The road which is toll free, as it was built using Japanese loan with support from government of Kenya becomes a huge relief with Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) expected to incur losses as the tourism sector registering a boom.

The project, a monumental feat of engineering, includes the construction of the Peninsula.

The three bridges which are Mwache bridge spanning 660 metres and the other two bridges are Tsunza Viaduct (690m) and the Mteza Bridge, which is expected to be the longest bridge over water in the country and region straddling 1,440 metres will also play as key tourism sector as it has special scenic views for road users.

