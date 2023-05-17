BAT elevates Nairobi in Africa reorganisation

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

British American Tobacco Plc of London has expanded the scope of its Nairobi office to five Southern African markets in what it said was part of the global transformation of its business.

The world’s largest tobacco processor by sales has consequently announced that BAT Kenya Managing Director Crispin Achola will now oversee operations in 20 countries compared with 15. This comes at a time the giant cigarette maker is implementing its global strategy aimed at keeping pace with health-conscious consumers who have been gradually moving away from tobacco smoking.

The additional markets are Malawi, Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The Kenyan office previously has been supervising operations in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Burundi, Seychelles, Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Madagascar, South Sudan, Re-Union, Somaliland and Comoros Island prior to the expansion of its territory.

“We are a net exporter of talent. We have Kenyans working outside Kenya supporting BAT whether closer within our region or supporting the group at the headquarters level or working in other parts of the globe,” Mr Achola told the Business Daily in March.

“This is a real testimony for Kenyan talent that given the right opportunity and development, we have a world-class talent who can play on a global stage.”

The BAT arm in Kenya, whose shares trade on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, said the move enhances Kenya’s profile as a major commercial hub and Africa's business capital for the group.

“The Kenya regional office’s expanded mandate provides an opportunity to accelerate sustainable growth and value delivery,” Mimi Mavuti, the head of business communication and sustainability for BAT Kenya, East and Southern Africa, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“And as we continue in our transformation journey… we remain committed to reducing the health impact of our business,” Mavuti added.