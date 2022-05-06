Air Botswana resumes direct flights to Zambia and Zimbabwe

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Air Botswana is set to resume direct flights from Gaborone to Zimbabwe’s capital Harare and Zambia’s Lusaka on Friday, two years after it had stopped them following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air Botswana stopped flights to some countries in April 2020 following the announcement of the coronavirus pandemic, as states took measures to prevent spread of the virus.

The airline will have two weekly direct flights on Fridays and Sundays during the initial phase and will increase to three times weekly as demand builds up, General Manager Agnes Khunwana said in a statement.

“We are pleased about this development. It heralds that travel demand is gradually increasing after the global paralysis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are optimistic that, in due course, the desire to travel will be even stronger and have positioned ourselves to cope with the much-anticipated travel demand both locally and regionally,” Ms Khunwana said.

Air Botswana will also resume flights to South Africa.

“The airline will deploy its EMBRAER 170 Jet to service on this route and some of its regional routes, including Gaborone-Cape Town,” the statement added.

The timing of the flights allows connections between Lusaka, Harare and Cape Town, reducing flying hours for customers. The jet also adds to customer convenience due to its speed, comfort and better catering opportunities, the statement further said.