Why Ugandan farmers are missing out on carbon credits

Uganda’s lucrative carbon market opportunities appear to be overshadowed by a scarcity of carbon project auditors and complex criteria for assessing carbon credits.

A carbon market allows owners of environmentally friendly projects, such as commercial tree plantations, to sell intangible outputs in the form of carbon credits to entities that generate considerable greenhouse gases to mitigate carbon pollution levels in the latter’s operations.

The monetary value of Uganda’s carbon market is estimated at between $1.1 billion and $5.5 billion, based on the circulation of 110 million tonnes of carbon dioxide captured in the country by the end of 2023, according to GIZ research.

Cases of deaths linked to urban flooding, destruction of property and roads have drawn fresh attention to climate change mitigation efforts, including increased tree planting activities and eviction of illegal settlers in wetlands.

But a shortage of carbon project auditors poses a hurdle for local investors across East Africa. Carbon auditors are mainly sourced from India, increasing the cost of doing business for project owners.

While the eligibility criteria for carbon projects appear broad and sophisticated, a mix of cumbersome reporting requirements tied to measuring rainfall and humidity patterns, application of chemicals and tracking labour rights compliance has affected small-scale farmers in Uganda.

“Existing carbon audit standards and certifications are controlled by the Global South, and that makes life difficult for local professionals who are seeking certification in that area. But there are ongoing conversations among developing countries on how to design their standards and simplify certification processes. There are a few Ugandan professionals engaged in carbon audits, but getting certified in that area is a big headache,” said Paul Mugerwa, a local environmental, social and governance specialist.

Jet Tusabe, tax director at audit firm BDO Uganda, said the field is highly specialised and it takes time to build a solid local workforce.

“Most of the clients in that sector are foreign and tend to prefer foreign professionals when it comes to auditing carbon-related projects. We’ve got one client in our books who is running a renewable energy business and has previously benefited from carbon credits,” he observed.

On the other hand, financing constraints, reflected in the mismatch between the short-term funds held by commercial banks and the long-term funding required by various carbon projects, are also a barrier to investment in the industry.

“We need to find a healthy balance between pursuing long-term economic value and the supply of money. Investing in trees is a long-term venture that consumes a lot of money before they are harvested. But most of our capital is short-term and might not be suitable for financing tree plantations. However, financing a restaurant that is trying to shift from the use of firewood to a more environmentally friendly alternative like cooking gas would be easier for us to execute,” said Collin Besigye, head of credit at DTB Uganda.

Trevor Lukanga Bwanika, an associate director at PwC Uganda, said most of the entities interested in carbon trading are foreign.