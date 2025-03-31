Ugandan banks eat microfinance lunch in sales hunt

Ugandan commercial banks are invading lower end, riskier, segments of the market in a bid to make more sales and take advantage of drying credit opportunities.

Now experts say this reflects both changing dynamics and a realisation that banks could just as well tap into a pool of borrowers traditionally avoided for default.

According to recent trends, the banks have directed fresh interest in lower end customer segment, eroding the dominance of informal street money lenders and smaller microfinance institutions.

The banks are riding on huge capital levels, wide service networks, and steady penetration of credit reference bureau services to exploit this customer segment.

“Commercial banks have tapped into lending opportunities offered by the security services and the education sector, and this has affected money lenders that are very active in those segments,” explained Roger Mugisha, Head of Corporate Affairs at Letshego Uganda Limited, a microfinance institution.

“Banks have realised that there are credit growth opportunities for them among police officers, prison staff, soldiers and teachers who deposit money with them but don’t borrow from them.”

For banks, access to credit reference bureau information makes it easier to assess the creditworthiness of this pool of lower end government employees and corporate workers. Yet they also have the manpower to track the repayment performances.

The result is that this has become an invasion into turfs dominated by Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of lenders. This invasion has been influenced by harsh times experienced in the Non-Government Organisation (NGO) sector, and a thirst for increased visibility.

In Kampala these days, there are frequent early morning adverts aired at 7am on upmarket radio stations seeking to entice listeners towards loan products offered by a prominent money lending firm.

There are also dozens of marketing foot soldiers deployed in Kampala and neighbouring areas during daytime in search of new clients, reflecting the hyper-selling strategies adopted by some players in the Tier IV lenders.

These are licensed money lenders, non-deposit taking microfinance institutions, and Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos).

Commercial banks, however, admit lending to this pool of lowly workers is a new lesson in financial literacy for both sides.

Traditionally, local money lenders and microfinance institutions possessed considerable market share among small borrowers employed by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Services plus government teachers working in primary and secondary schools. Now commercial banks are eyeing the same. There are risks though.

“Lending to SMEs comes with unique challenges. A small business owner might have some assets, good cashflows, and a clear credit history and might want a loan of Ush15 million ($4.071)-Ush50 million ($13,571). But a close look at their existing loan obligations could show you that he can only afford just Ush5 million ($1,357) in extra credit,” Mugisha explained.

Banks see good in that bad: Despite low salaries and wages earned by junior officers in the security services and limited sources of income, reasonable job security, regular monthly salaries, and huge payroll numbers maintained by the military offer attractive lending opportunities to big banks.

The Uganda Police Force currently boasts 30,000-40,000 personnel on its employee database while the UPDF possesses roughly 60,000-70,000 personnel, according to government data.

“Soldiers, police officers and prisons officers are not our clients because they cannot afford collateral. But they are better suited for their internal SACCOs that lend money to staff members,” said Julius Mulyanti, Chief Executive Officer of Maranatha Financial Services Limited.

Since January, a huge section of NGOs that had profited from US aid have sought alternative funding, including loans, after the Trump administration paused USAID funds for a probity review. Some have turned to commercial banks, but the lenders have also turned to their kind to pitch a sale.

“You may give a police officer a loan of Ush5 million ($1,360) to be paid back within 60 months while half of their salary is deducted every month, but you would not want them to spend the money on marrying a new wife, partying away and producing more children instead of building a new house,” observed a senior manager at Ecobank Uganda Limited who requested anonymity, citing confidentiality rules, using familiar metaphors to explain misappropriation.