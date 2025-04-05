Uganda’s CMA gains power to remove CEOs, scrutinise bids

A series of changes made in market regulations governing Uganda’s capital markets industry, seeks to equip the regulator with a tighter grip on market players including powers to remove Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of supervised entities that are found wanting on the job and stronger scrutiny over securities offered to the general public.

The changes were unveiled to industry players last month, The EastAfrican has learnt.

Powers related to the removal of CEOs deemed unfit for their roles tend to mirror provisions contained in the Financial Institutions Act of 2004, as amended- a fundamental pillar of banking legislation in Uganda.

The Financial Institutions Act allows the Bank of Uganda (BoU) to remove CEOs of licensed financial institutions that fall short of its fit and proper test, bear questionable qualifications, or are suspected of involvement in financial fraud, among others. This provision has mainly affected foreign CEOs previously deployed in Uganda’s banking sector, observers say.

Other changes include a requirement for succession plans tied to CEOs and board chairpersons of licensed entities- a move intended to minimise uncertainty and drama that surrounds the delayed replacement of top leadership in regulated entities.

A close look at new licensing fees shows licence application fees for stockbrokers have been set at Ush750, 000($204), while annual fees are fixed at Ush2 million ($544.9).

Licence application fees for dealers have been set at Ush750,000 ($204) while annual fees have been fixed at Ush1 million ($272).

Licence application fees for investment advisors have been set at Ush250,000 ($68.5) while annual fees have been fixed at Ush1 million ($272). Fund management licence application fees have been set at Ush750,000 ($204) while annual fees have been fixed at Ush3.7 million ($1,008).

Operation of a securities exchange without Capital Markets Authority (CMA) approval will attract a fine of 200 currency points equivalent to Ush4 million ($1,089) and two years in jail.

“The ability of CMA to remove CEOs of licensed entities represents a cue picked from BoU, which tends to influence other financial regulators in this market, including the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRAU).

The current CMA leadership is also very strict and demanding of market players compared to the previous regime. This may explain why the regulator is willing to compel all industry players to participate in joint initiatives, though some may be unwilling,” said John Were, a senior relationship manager at the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE).

“Giving CMA powers to remove CEOs of licensed entities seems draconian to me. Companies have fairly sufficient means of checking their CEOs within their constitutions, which can be activated if need be. But what do you do if CMA has a personal grudge against a certain CEO in this industry later on?

“This scenario will reduce CEOs in the capital markets industry to mere yes men and yes women on the job because of fear instilled by the regulator,” said a senior manager at BIK Capital Limited who requested anonymity, citing sensitivity of the subject matter.

The revised market regulations also cater for commodities contracts, a financial component critical for operationalisation of the warehouse receipt system and commodities exchanges.

“The power to remove a CEO of a supervised entity will enable us to protect investor confidence in the capital markets through the removal of such individuals who may not be fit for their roles. For example, if a CEO of securities exchange is engaged in a fraud scandal, that would ultimately affect investor confidence negatively and such power would allow us remove them from their position for the sake of maintaining investor confidence in our market,” noted Dickson Sembuya, Director for Research and Market Development at CMA Uganda.