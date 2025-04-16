Uganda reopens key Karuma Bridge on Juba, DRC highway after major repairs

Uganda has reopened a key bridge on an international highway connecting the country to South Sudan and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Allan Ssempebwa, communications officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, told Xinhua by phone that the Karuma Bridge, located in the midwestern region, is now open to heavy traffic unlike before, when only light vehicles were allowed to use the bridge.

“Cross-border trailers moving between Uganda, South Sudan and the DRC are now free to use the bridge, which now reduces the distance they were using previously,” he said. According to Mr Ssempebwa, the bridge was reopened following the successful installation and curing of expansion joints.

“These are critical components that allow the bridge structure to expand and contract with temperature changes and traffic loads, thereby maintaining its structural integrity and extending its lifespan,” he said.

The rehabilitation work was carried out as a joint venture between the Chinese construction firm China Railway Seventh Group and the Ugandan military.