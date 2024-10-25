Tanzania sells cashew prices on new commodities exchange 

Tanzania is one of the largest cashew producers in Africa, with exports providing 10-15 percent of the country's foreign exchange, earning at least $18 million. The country is the eighth-largest grower of cashew nut in the world and ranks fourth in Africa.
According to figures released in 2022 by United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), poor regulation and lack of reliable payments to farmers have posed significant challenges to the sub-sector.
The cashew nut production policy is often controversial. In recent years, legislators from constituencies within the production zones have gone for government officials seen as frustrating farmers by allowing middlemen to exploit them.
In 2020/2021 fiscal year, MPs representing southern regions in the country were up in arms after authorities granted an export licence to a company that failed to raise funds for the export job. Now, the government says it is addressing the issue, including taxes and other levies.
Instead of remitting a portion of the export levy to farmers, the government says it is better to be channelled to the treasury in a consolidated fund to develop the sector.