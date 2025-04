Tanzanian authorities have launched a specialised drone to combat illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Alexander Mnyeti unveiled the drone on Sunday, emphasising the government’s decision to harness modern technology to address illegal fishing in the lake, which is shared by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

The drone, capable of flying 120 metres above the lake’s surface and covering a distance of 400km, can capture images from an altitude of 350 metres.

However, Mnyeti did not disclose the extent of illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.