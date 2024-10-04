Tanzania central bank maintains policy rate at 6pc 

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at six per cent for the fourth quarter of the trading period in a bid to boost consumer and business spending and sustain the economic recovery momentum.
BoT last changed the rate in April from 5.5 per cent.
Governor Emmanuel Rutuba, who chaired the MPC, cited low inflation “below the target of five percent” for the decision. He said inflation was expected to remain steady and lead to a decline in commodity prices.
Tanzania has the lowest lending rate in the East African Community. The Central Bank of Kenya lowered its benchmark interest rate to 12.75 per cent at its meeting on August 6, whereas in Burundi it is 12 per cent. Uganda’s stands at 10 per cent, while Rwanda has revised it to 6.5 per cent.