MTN Cameroon wins long legal battle against Biya loyalist

A Cameroonan court has lifted a garnishee order placed on MTN Cameroon, a subsidiary of South African telecom giant MTN Group, freezing the telco’s accounts in the Central African country since 2022.

The company's bank accounts were frozen in an ongoing legal battle between a South Africa banker and a Cameroonian business mogul, a case MTN Cameroon had insisted was “completely unrelated” to its operations in the country.

Following a court order by the Douala-Bonanjo Court of First Instance (magistrate’s court), MTN Cameroon’s funds of FCFA 14 billion ($23 million) were transferred into an escrow account managed by the court registrar, as part of a garnishee order relating to the dispute.

But, on Monday, the telco said that a superior court, the Littoral Court of Appeal, had cancelled the orders.

"The court concluded unanimously on February 24, 2025 that Bestinver Group companies were not entitled to impose these garnishees,” MTN Cameroon said in the statement. “The final order was received by MTN in March 2025," the telco said.

The drawn-out legal battle emanated from a case in a South African High Court involving Cameroonian business magnate Ahmadou Baba Danpullo and his South African company Bestinver Group and South Africa’s First National Bank (FNB).

It started when FNB liquidated the properties of Bestinver Group due to a loan default.

Crying foul and alleging discrimination, Danpullo, a Biya regime acolyte, targeted South African companies in Cameroon, including MTN and Chococam. He then went to court in his home country and was granted a garnishee order on the accounts of MTN.

The magnate argued that South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC), with stakes in FNB, also holds significant investments in MTN Cameroon and Chococam, a claim the telecom company repeatedly denied, saying MTN shareholders are on public record.