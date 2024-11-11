Kenyan small firms export to Juba, Zambia for the first time

Kenya on Thursday launched seminal exports to more countries under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the inaugural shipment of 35 containers to South Sudan, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The maiden exports under the favourable trade agreement were facilitated by a new initiative championed by Real Sources Africa, AfCFTA’s official trading company in Kenya.

The initiative, dubbed Trade Connect, seeks to facilitate shipment of 1,000 containers of Kenyan made goods to other countries on the continent under the AfCFTA framework in within the next one year.

Real Sources Africa is a trade facilitation company working as the AfCFTA trade mobiliser in Kenya since January this year, behind the Trade Connect initiative meant to boost intra-Africa trade.

Felix Chege, Real Sources Africa chief executive said the inaugural shipment contained several Kenyan-made goods aggregated from both small- and large-scale traders, and is a testament that the continental trade area is amenable.

“This shows that it is possible, it demystifies the fact that trade is difficult. Trade is not difficult, as long as it’s structured properly, it’s possible,” said Mr Chege.

AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene, who flagged off the shipments along with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Wycliffe Oparanya, said the event marked a big step forward in the implementation of the continental trade area.

“Today is a notable next step which collectively brings us closer to our vision of small, medium enterprises being part of the implementation of the AfCFTA. This is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance intra-Africa trade,” said Mr Mene.

Kenya is one of the seven countries that were picked in September 2022 to take part in the pilot of the AfCFTA programme, along with Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

It made its very first export under the programme to Ghana last month, containing locally made chloride-exide batteries.



Kenya’s first imports under the programme came in February this year from South Africa, containing refrigerators, agricultural products, machinery, and electronics.

The latest shipment to the three countries contains locally made fast moving consumer goods such as maize and wheat flour, milk powder, soaps, and baking powder.

According to Mr Chege, the initial shipment flagged off Thursday is just a start. The initiative aims to ship at least 150 containers by the end of this year and expand beyond the three countries into more nations within the continent.

“It is just the start of a journey, and anchoring ourselves under the AfCFTA becomes a critical role, because if you go to West Africa, you’ll still require the AfCFTA,” Mr Chege said.

As the pilot of the programme progresses, more countries have expressed interest to begin trading under it to boost their uptake of goods made on the continent, while also advancing the market for their commodities within Africa.