Kenyan fishermen ‘evict’ Tanzanians from Lamu waters

Kenyan fishermen in Lamu are embroiled in a conflict with migrants from Pemba Island in Zanzibar, which has seen more than 100 of the foreigners evicted from the county.

The local fishermen's grievances include the use of banned fishing gear, such as ring nets, and other unfavourable fishing methods, including scuba diving.

They are protesting the encroachment of foreign Pemba fishermen into Kenyan waters, whom they accuse of fishing in the area without proper permits, licences and other documentation.

Chairman of the Indian Ocean Water Body (IOWB) Beach Management Units (BMU) Network, Mohamed Somo, said they had to put up with the situation as the migrant Pemba fishermen continued to benefit at the expense of local fishermen.

The Indian Ocean Water Body BMU Network comprises at least 101 BMUs working along the Kenyan coast to improve the management of fisheries and support community-based co-management.

“We’re tired of seeing our waters encroached on by Pemba fishermen, most of whom have no licences and other documentation permitting their operations in this place. These foreigners have fully taken over the sector. They are the ones selling fish in large quantities to local fishmongers and traders in this place,” said Mr Somo.

“We’ve petitioned to the County Commissioner’s office about this matter. Though the law allows the foreigners to sell their fish locally, we urge the government through the relevant departments to take immediate measures and drive the Pemba fishermen away to save us.”

Also read: Uganda arrests thousands of foreigners over fishing

Lamu Island BMU Chairperson Abubakar Twalib. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation

Lamu Island BMU chairperson Abubakar Twalib said Lamu and Kenyan fishermen as a whole were a welcoming lot.

But he was quick to say that was not the case in Tanzania or Zanzibar, where Kenyan fishermen, boat operators, tour guides and others have been frustrated by the unpleasant working conditions they face while operating there.

In May 2021, for example, there was outrage after Tanzanian authorities arrested six Kenyan fishermen and impounded their boats in the waters of Lake Victoria, citing illegal fishing practices and cross-border fishing violations.

“As local fishermen, we’ve been very lenient and accommodative to our Pemba friends, some of whom have been operating in our waters even without permits. Unfortunately, when we do the same in their countries, either Tanzania or Zanzibar, their authorities are always hard on us. We feel enough is enough. Let the Pemba fishermen be driven out of Lamu,” said Mr Twalib.

Lamu County Fishing Development Agency Board of Management Chairperson Fuad Sheyumbe on March 23, 2025. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation

Lamu County Fisheries Development Agency board chairperson Fuad Sheyumbe has backed the move to ban Pemba fishermen from fishing in Lamu waters.

Mr Sheyumbe expressed his disappointment that some of the Pemba fishermen have been using modern fishing equipment that ends up catching immature fish.

This has led to massive destruction of fish breeding grounds, forcing them to migrate to other areas.

He stressed that they will not allow their natural resources to continue to be exploited for the benefit of foreigners.

“Our artisanal fishermen have continued to record poor fish harvest as has been experienced in the recent past and all this is because of the continued invasion of our sea by foreigners,” said Mr Sheyumbe.

However, the ongoing standoff has divided the local population, with some large-scale fish traders and dealers accusing the local fishermen of blowing the situation out of proportion.

Lamu Fish dealer Shee Mwalimu. He opposes chasing away of Pemba fishermen from Lamu waters. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation

Shee Mwalimu, a fish trader on Lamu Island, said the presence of the Pemba fishermen had been a great benefit to the region.

He said the Pemba fishermen were hardworking people who had always ensured a consistent supply of fish to Lamu's hotels and households.

Mr Mwalimu said many fishing boats, including his own, are operated by Pemba fishermen and it is through such arrangements that traders like him have been able to earn an income to support their families.

He said more than 40 fishing boats have remained docked in Lamu for the past three days because of the tension.

“The government should intervene to end this stalemate,” said Mr Mwalimu.

Lamu elder Muhashiam Famau described the local fishermen's behaviour as jealousy of the Pemba fishermen.

He said the presence of Pemba people in the Coast region is not new, as some have been there for decades, intermarrying with local communities and having children.

“If they’re using modern or advanced gears ... then get challenged, strive to reach their level,” said Mr Famau.

When contacted, Lamu County Commissioner Wesley Koech admitted that he had received a petition from local fishermen demanding that their Pemba counterparts stop operating at sea.

He said that some of the complaints raised by the locals include lack of proper documentation, use of illegal fishing gear and overfishing by Pemba fishermen venturing into Lamu waters.

Mr Koech said a meeting was convened between the local fishermen, his office and relevant authorities dealing with marine issues and welfare, including the Kenya Coast Guard, where several issues were discussed and important decisions were taken.

“We agreed that Pemba fishermen without Kenyan IDs and other licences be arrested if found doing fishing at sea. They have to adhere to all the regulations, including the use of authorised fishing gears. In fact, those who haven’t complied have already left Lamu. There’s no cause for alarm,” said Mr Koech.

Lieutenant Mohamed Ali of the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) in Lamu has confirmed that all Pemba fishermen operating in the Indian Ocean waters in the area have left the county following sustained calls by local fishermen to chase them out.

Mr Ali said the KCGS has intensified general patrols at sea to ensure that maritime law is enforced as part of its commitment to preserving marine life and ensuring safe fishing practices.

He urged local fishermen to also comply with maritime laws by avoiding the use of illegal fishing gear and breaching safety regulations.

“The local fisherfolk complained that Pemba fishermen were using prohibited fishing tools and doing fishing without proper documentation. We conducted massive search operations at sea in Lamu and managed to arrest two Kenyans and two Pemba fishermen. After interrogation, we found that they were using the normal fishing line which is legalized. We released them,” said Mr Ali.