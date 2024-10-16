Ethiopian Airlines launches daily flight to Port Sudan

Ethiopian Airlines announced Tuesday the launch of a daily flight to Port Sudan, a port city in eastern Sudan.

The new route expands the network of Africa's leading carrier to 66 destinations across Africa, the airline said in a statement.

The statement said the new route will provide seamless travel options for passengers travelling between Ethiopia and Sudan, while also connecting travellers from its vast network to this significant Red Sea port city.

The airline noted the new flight will strengthen its commitment to improving connectivity across Africa and beyond, fostering regional socio-economic growth and facilitating trade and tourism.