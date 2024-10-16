Ethiopian Airlines launches daily flight to Port Sudan

A member of the ground crew directs an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane at the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on August 21, 2015.

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Xinhua

News agency

Ethiopian Airlines announced Tuesday the launch of a daily flight to Port Sudan, a port city in eastern Sudan.

The new route expands the network of Africa's leading carrier to 66 destinations across Africa, the airline said in a statement.

The statement said the new route will provide seamless travel options for passengers travelling between Ethiopia and Sudan, while also connecting travellers from its vast network to this significant Red Sea port city.

Related

The airline noted the new flight will strengthen its commitment to improving connectivity across Africa and beyond, fostering regional socio-economic growth and facilitating trade and tourism.

Read: Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for design of 'biggest airport in Africa'

Strategically located along the Red Sea, Port Sudan serves as a vital hub for commerce and business in the region, offering a gateway to Sudan's rich cultural history and emerging economic opportunities.

Conflict

  1. PRIME DRC, Rwanda agree – again – to end hostilities  

  2. Congolese refugees pass through Bunagana border with Uganda

    PRIME In Congo, refugees risk returning home to escape violations in camps

  3. WhatsApp Image 2024-10-11 at 11.42.49

    600 more Kenyan police officers to leave for Haiti in November

  4. PRIME Egypt rallies Somalia, Eritrea to new alliance amid Addis tensions

Latest

  1. tusks

    Wildlife traffickers’ new routes 

  2. Uganda’s mpox cases surpass 100

  3. PRIME Kenya’s Treasury aims to end banks’ dominance of bond market 

In the headlines

View All