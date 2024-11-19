Comesa hosts integration and trade meeting in Nairobi

Comesa is gathering foreign policy and regional trade enthusiasts in Nairobi on Wednesday to discuss solutions to the teething problems of integration on the African continent.

The forum, which runs from November 20 to 22, will see researchers and policymakers discuss economic integration, conflict resolution and other issues that often affect trade and integration.

The event is organised by Comesa and the International Relations Society of Kenya, a local lobby.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) bloc comprises 21 member States with a population of 640 million people and a gross domestic product of $1 trillion.

The countries are Burundi, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The conference was first held in 2023. And this year’s meeting comes as the Comesa region faces conflict, trade tiffs and erratic weather, which experts say adds to the usual problem of inadequate infrastructure for trade.

The forum's theme is fostering integration and cooperation through diplomacy. It is also supported by African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (Accord) and the African Centre for the Study of the United States (Acsus) at the University of the Witwatersrand.

According to the organisers, it seeks to provide a convergence of theory and practice in international relations and diplomacy, a press statement said.

Several individuals will be honoured for their achievements in various fields of diplomacy, including cultural interactions, sports, peace and security, and humanitarian programmes. It will be the first such award for outstanding roles in diplomacy. The awards are sponsored by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), a German foundation that supports democracy and good governance.