Kenya's population has expanded by nine million in the last decade, official 2019 census data released on Monday show.

There are 47,564,296 million people in the country compared to 38.6 million in 2010.

The figures show that there are more women at 24 million than men, who stand at 23.6 million.

The intersex population stands at 1,524.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics released the census report on Monday at State House Nairobi, where it was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the report the most populous counties are the capital Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega, Bungoma, Meru and Kilifi.

Nairobi has 4.4 million people while both Kiambu and Nakuru have more than two million residents.

Fifteen other counties have a population of over one million led by Kakamega at 1.87m, Bungoma 1.67m, Meru 1.54m and Kilifi at 1.45m.