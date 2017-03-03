Teenager's sickle cell reversed with world-first therapy

Science and Health

Healthy red blood cells are round, but the genetic defect makes them sickle shaped. PHOTO | SPL

Philippe Leboulch, a professor of medicine at the University of Paris, is nervous about using the word "cure" as this is just the first patient to come through clinical trials.

Sickle cell is caused by a typo in the instructions for making the protein haemoglobin, which is densely packed into red blood cells.

Scientists altered the genetic instructions in his bone marrow so it made healthy red blood cells.

A French teenager's sickle cell disease has been reversed using a pioneering treatment to change his DNA.

The world-first procedure at Necker Children's Hospital in Paris offers hope to millions of people with the blood disorder.

Scientists altered the genetic instructions in his bone marrow so it made healthy red blood cells.

So far, the therapy has worked for 15 months and the child is no longer on any medication.

Sickle cell disease causes normally round red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body, to become shaped like a sickle.

These deformed cells can lock together to block the flow of blood around the body. This can cause intense pain, organ damage and can be fatal.

The teenager who received the treatment had so much internal damage he needed to have his spleen removed and his hips replaced.

Every month he had to go into hospital to have a blood transfusion to dilute his defective blood.

But when he was 13, doctors at the Necker Children's Hospital in Paris did something unique.

'No sign of disease'

Doctors removed his bone marrow - the part of the body that makes blood. They then genetically altered it in a lab to compensate for the defect in his DNA that caused the disease.

Sickle cell is caused by a typo in the instructions for making the protein haemoglobin, which is densely packed into red blood cells.

A virus was used to infect the bone marrow with new, correct instructions.

The corrected bone marrow was then put back into the patient.