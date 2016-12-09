Water-filled balloon used to stop post-birth bleeding and save lives

Science and Health

Last year, Regina Adhiambo was rushed to Othoro Level 4 Hospital, a health facility in Homa Bay County, in labour. A team of healthcare workers received her and successfully delivered a baby girl.

But they encountered a problem. They could not stop the mother’s bleeding.

Adhiambo was suffering from post-partum haemorrhage, now a leading cause of maternal deaths in East Africa.

Mothers with this complication usually undergo urgent surgery and blood transfusion to save their lives.

However, healthcare workers with the skills and appropriate medical equipment to perform such surgeries are rare in rural health facilities, where the majority of East African women deliver.

Luckily for her, Othoro Level 4 Hospital is among a number of rural hospitals in East Africa that have a uterine balloon tamponade (UBT) — a device developed by PATH that has been proven to reduce or stop excessive bleeding after delivery in 15 minutes or less.

The UBT was developed in the early 2000s and costs less than $5. The promotion of the technology in East Africa began in 2014 and is still ongoing. Health workers in target institutions are being trained in its use.

Unlike surgeries that can only be performed by doctors in major facilities, UBT can be used by the low cadre health workers such as clinical officers and nurses who usually serve rural health facilities in the region.

It is for this reason that the World Health Organisation has now included UBT in its guidelines for the management of post-partum haemorrhage, especially in low income settings.

Balloon-like apparatus

To promote its use, PATH and other non-governmental organisations have been working with Health Ministries across the region to train health workers in the technology and to promote its use in rural hospitals.

The UBT comprises a balloon-like apparatus that is inserted in a woman’s uterus. The apparatus is then slowly filled with water through a syringe.

As this happens, it becomes inflated or begins expanding while applying pressure on blood vessels lining the uterus wall. It is this pressure that reduces the bleeding.

“The health workers will then keep observing the patient and once certain that the bleeding has stopped, they begin draining the water slowly by releasing about 100ml every 30 minutes,” said Elizabeth Odhiambo, an expert on the UBT technology from PATH.