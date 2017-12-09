WHO declares Uganda Marburg-free

By VICTOR KIPROP

The World Health Organisation has announced victory over the Marburg Viral Disease that invaded Uganda in October.

Health Minister Sarah Opendi made the announcement on Friday, exactly 42 days after the last confirmed two cases of the virus died, thus meeting WHO requirements for declaring an end to an outbreak of any viral haemorrhagic fever.

“Today marks 42 days since the death of the last confirmed case, which occurred on October 26, indicating that the MVD outbreak that occurred in Kween and Kapchorwa districts has been contained. Ministry of Health is therefore pleased to officially declare the country free from the Marburg Viral Disease,” she said.

According to Ms Opendi, three people died from the disease, while the total cost of handling the outbreak stood at nearly $1 million, including $623,000 from the WHO, both in cash, services and materials.

“Uganda has led an exemplary response. Health authorities and partners, with the support of WHO, were able to detect and control the spread of Marburg Virus Disease within a matter of weeks,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

The Marburg outbreak in Uganda was declared by the Ministry of Health in October after laboratory tests conducted at the Uganda Virus Research Institute confirmed that one person had succumbed to MVD.

The first confirmed case of Marburg in Uganda was in a 50-year-old woman who presented with signs and symptoms of a viral haemorrhagic fever and later died in Kween District.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 311 people who were being observed, had completed their 21 days of monitoring to account for the 21-day incubation period of the virus.

An additional 21 days of intensive surveillance was carried out in the affected districts to comply with the WHO requirement for management and control of viral haemorrhagic fevers and registered no other confirmed MVD patients.