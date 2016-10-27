Chimeras: Scientists inject pigs with human stem cells for organs donations

Science and Health

Across the world, organ transplants are common, but the shortage of organs remains a challenge. Apart from using organs from the deceased organ donation programme — a trend more prevalent in developed countries — a number of solutions have been proposed to deal with the shortage. However, sociocultural, legal and ethical factors continue to stand in the way.

In the US, for example, the New York Times reported that the surge in deaths from drug overdoses offers an unexpected lifeline for people waiting for organ transplants.

In New England, nearly 70 people who died from an overdose this year alone have donated their organs, according to the New England Organ Bank.

However, even in developed countries, where rates of deceased organ donation are higher, this avenue has failed to meet the rising demand for organs, leading to a surge in the international organ trade. Potential recipients travel abroad to obtain organs through commercial transactions.

To help meet the demand, scientists are now growing human organs inside pigs.

In a report published in June, researchers at the University of California successfully created part-human, part-pig organs by combining human stem cells and pig DNA, and allowing the embryos to mature for 28 days, before terminating the experiment and analysing the tissue.

They injected human stem cells into pig embryos to produce human-pig embryos known as chimeras. The process is done in two stages: First, a technique known as CRISPR gene editing is used to remove DNA from a newly fertilised pig embryo that would enable the resulting foetus to grow a pancreas. By so doing, a void (niche) is created in which human induced pluripotent (iPS) stem cells are injected into the embryo.

Genetic research

The idea is that if such an embryo matures inside an adult pig, the foetus will have an organ inside made from human cells. This could then be harvested and transplanted into a patient.

However, experts are divided over the ethical implications of the breakthrough, and the boundaries of genetic research.

Critics say that the development of such hybrids is “offensive to human dignity.” Those who support the research believe it could spell an end to the shortage of donor organs.

Already, pigs are being used to grow a number of organs meant for transplant. For instance, in April 2014, UK’s National Institutes of Health announced that it had successfully transplanted hearts from genetically engineered pigs into baboons.

In the same year, genome scientist Craig Venter partnered with the United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, to develop pig lungs that could be compatible with the human body.

But pigs offer more than just a potential source for organ donation. For over 30 years, scientists have been using farm animals in a number of medical fields, including dermatology and cardiology.