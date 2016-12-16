Naro scientists: How to store matooke for 12 days

Science and Health

Traders display bananas for sale in an open air market. PHOTO | FILE

Ugandan scientists have established simple technologies that if adopted, will increase the shelf life of the East African highland banana commonly known as matooke in Uganda.

Uganda is among the biggest producers and consumer of the East African highland banana in the world, with an annual production of eight million tonnes according to the latest data from the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro).

These bananas are also a staple in many East African households, but marketing them outside the region has been frustrated by the limited shelf life and post-harvest losses.

Scientists say they have discovered the right temperatures at which the highland bananas can be stored to avoid losses.

“We have found that matooke can stay for 12 days with no taste or colour changes under cold storage of 12-18 degrees centigrade,” said Dr Kephas Nowakunda, the head of the food biosciences and agribusiness research programme at Naro. Most refrigerators in the market are set at a temperature of five degrees centigrade.

Post-harvest losses

Scientists said the finding is a milestone because studies have been conducted on other banana varieties like the Cavendish but not much was known about matooke.

Without cold storage, the matooke can only stay for three days without ripening or rotting.

They also established that matooke traders and consumers prefer weight-based pricing.

The study recommended a change in the way matooke is delivered to the market to stop post-harvest handling loses and satisfy consumers.

Post-harvest losses on matooke are as high as 25 per cent because of the way they are handled from the garden to the market, Naro data shows. Most of them are loaded and squeezed on trucks so that many bunches can fit in but end up getting bruised.