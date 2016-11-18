Heroine Umra sails in uncharted waters to deliver health care to the marginalised

Science and Health

The Safari Doctors, a medical non-governmental organisation founded by Umra Omar that offers health services to six isolated villages in Lamu County, travels by boat to one of the villages, Kiangwe, during a medical outreach held in November 2016. PHOTO | ELIZABETH MERAB

In Kiangwe, a village in Lamu County at Kenya’s coast, Aisha Ahmed* stares at the ocean, wondering when her husband, who set sail to fish in the deep sea a week ago, will return.

How much longer it will take for her husband to return is critical — indeed, a matter of life and death.

Aisha is on the final trimester of her ninth pregnancy and she could go into labour anytime now. Which is dangerous, as medics say she is anaemic.

But she will not leave for Lamu Level 4 General Hospital, a two-and-half-hour journey on speedboat, without her husband’s permission. That is what her culture dictates. So she will wait, even though time is not on her side.

That is the scenario a team of medics from Safari Doctors, a medical non-governmental organisation founded by Umra Omar — now globally known, thanks to her nomination as a CNN Hero — are confronted with when they arrive in the village for their monthly clinic. They are alarmed. They check her and recommend immediate evacuation to a hospital.

Umra Omar, the founder of Safari Doctors, a medical non-governmental organisation. PHOTO | CNN

Harrison Kalu, the nurse, upon examining her, says she could be having placenta previa, a condition in which the placenta partially or wholly blocks the neck of the uterus, preventing normal delivery.

“She needs to get to hospital now!” Mr Kalu says.

Terrorist threats

The Safari Doctors team has been the lifeline to the people of this far-flung area near the infamous Boni forest, which is believed to be a hideout for Al Shabaab militants.

About a thousand patients benefit from the monthly services.

The team of volunteers, who at times are accompanied by government doctors and nurses, has to go through a tortuous journey by sea and land to reach them. But when they do, they provide much-needed relief.

In the village, they use abandoned buildings such as school classrooms as treatment rooms or set up a makeshift clinic under a tree.

On this visit, we find three-year-old Baishe Abdi and his father Abdi Abdala eagerly waiting. It is seven days since he got burnt by hot water while playing with one of his brothers. His father could not afford Ksh1,000 ($10) for a boat ride to the nearest hospital, Tangawanda. So, for seven days, he has cleaned and treated the wound as he waits for the Safari Doctors.

“I have been using salty, warm water, honey and coconut oil to take care of the wound,” says the father of five.