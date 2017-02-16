Experts call for early cancer screening, opinion divided on better methods

Science and Health

As the world marked the World Cancer Day on February 4, this time under the theme “We can, I can,” the appropriate screening methods remained contentious.

This year’s theme encouraged countries to explore how every individual can go through screening to detect cancer early enough to turn the tides against the disease.

East Africans marked the day with controversy surrounding recommended screening methods.

Take the Protein Specific Antigen (PSA) test used for prostate cancer test in men, which though commonly used has been dismissed by experts. Studies show that in most people, the test results are misleading. Since prostate cancer is associated with elevated PSA protein levels in the blood, men with higher scores are at times thought to have the disease when they actually don’t have it.

This is because some medicines and other conditions such as inflammation or enlargement of the prostate can also cause elevated PSA levels.

“With all these uncertainties, I fear taking the test as I may end up being treated for a disease that I am not suffering from,” said Michael Otieno, 45-year-old accountant in Nairobi.

Asim Shaikh, an oncologist at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, said people should not worry about getting wrong results since PSA is just used for screening for prostate cancer but not for diagnosing the disease.

If PSA levels are high, and other possible causes for it have been ruled out, another follow-up test known as a biopsy is conducted to make the right diagnosis.

During this process, tissue samples are extracted from the prostate gland and examined to determine whether they are cancerous or not.

Tests still recommended

New technology is improving the diagnosis process. Among those with elevated PSA levels, a recent Lancet study found that MRI scans can be used to determine those likely to have the cancer, and thus in need of a biopsy, from those that do not require it.

Despite the controversies surrounding them, PSA tests are still recommended for men above 50 who are at risk of the disease. The age reduces to 45 for those with a family history of prostate cancer.

“But in each of these cases, doctors should first inform people about the benefits and disadvantages of the tests so that they go in knowing what to expect,” said Dr Shaikh.

Another bone of contention is the mammogram, which is recommended for early screening and detection of breast cancer for women above 40.