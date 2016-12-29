Tanzania’s new plan to curb gender violence

Science and Health

A couple acts out domestic violence. Violence against women and children costs the Tanzanian government $6.5 billion. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania's war against violence against women and related discrimination has been boosted with a Tsh267.4 billion ($122.7 million) plan.

The five-year plan, launched by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Charles Tizeba, seeks to strengthen the economy, address and eliminate unsafe and discriminatory customs against women and children. It will also push for access to justice and friendly services for the victims.

Mr Tizeba said under the plan, traditions and customs that are discriminative to women and children will be reviewed.

The plan proposes a multi-sectoral approach cutting across ministries, departments, agencies, regions, local authorities and the private sector.

Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children Ummy Mwalimu said the plan will result in special desks at schools, where children can report and get immediate assistance.

“We believe that through these desks, children will feel free to report and talk once they experience such incidents,” she said.

Violence against women and children costs the government $6.5 billion (or 7 per cent of its revenue) on court services, treatment for victims, and feeding the prisoners facing and charged with violation against women and children.

The National Bureau of Statistics findings of 2012 shows that 51.3 per cent of all Tanzanians were women and 51.1 per cent were children under 18 years. About 75 to 90 per cent of food crops were grown by women.