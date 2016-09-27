Climate change poses danger to marine life

Science and Health

Ocean warming has been blamed for increased risks of water-borne diseases and a fall in fish stocks and crop yields.

A report released on September 5 in Honolulu, Hawaii, where the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) held the World Conservation Congress, raised an alarm over effects of ocean warming to marine ecosystem.

Closer home in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean, the report shows, ocean warming has reduced the abundance of some fish species by killing parts of the coral reefs they depend on, aggravating losses caused by overfishing and destructive fishing techniques.

The 460-page report, Explaining Ocean Warming: Causes, scale, effects and consequences, reviews the effects of ocean warming on species, ecosystems and benefits that oceans provide to humans.

The report, which reveals the extent of the impact of ocean warming on nature and humans, also highlights detectable scientific evidence of its impact on marine life.

“Ocean warming is one of this generation’s greatest hidden challenges — and one for which we are completely unprepared,” said IUCN director general Inger Andersen.

“The only way to preserve the rich diversity of marine life, and to safeguard the protection and resources the ocean provides us with, is to cut greenhouse gas emissions,” Ms Andersen added.

According to the report, ocean warming is already affecting ecosystems from polar to tropical regions, driving entire groups of species such as plankton, jellyfish, turtles and seabirds up to 10 degrees of latitude towards the poles, causing the loss of breeding grounds for turtles and seabirds.

Warming oceans are driving fish species to move to cooler waters, which results in a fall in fish stocks in some areas.

According to the report, in South East Asia, harvests from marine fisheries are expected to fall by between 10 per cent and 30 per cent by 2050 as the distribution of fish species shifts.

“Most of the heat from human-induced warming since the 1970s — a staggering 93 per cent — has been absorbed by the ocean, which acts as a buffer against climate change, but this comes at a price. We were astounded by the scale and extent of ocean warming effects on entire ecosystems made clear by this report,” said Dan Laffoley, Marine vice chair of the World Commission on Protected Areas at IUCN, and one of the lead authors of the report.

Other highlights of the report include evidence that ocean warming is causing increased disease in plant and animal populations, and impacting human health as pathogens spread easily in warmer waters, including cholera-bearing bacteria and harmful algal blooms that cause neurological diseases like ciguatera.

Warming oceans are also affecting the weather, with a range of knock-on effects on humans.