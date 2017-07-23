Traders count losses as campaigns disrupt work

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE

More by this Author

Traders and residents have voiced their frustration as the on-going presidential campaigns disrupt their movement and businesses.

The public was left stranded on Wednesday and Thursday after the police stopped commercial activities and limited access to the country’s main transport hub in Nyabugogo to pave the way for a campaign rally by the Rwanda Patriotic Front’s presidential candidate.

The area became a no-go zone for commercial vehicles as crowds swarmed the roads for rallies by the RPF candidate and incumbent President Paul Kagame.

Commuters and traders got caught up in the disruptions around the bus and commuter taxi terminus, as well as in the surrounding markets, especially retail points for fresh produce coming from across the country.

A similar situation played out in Nyamirambo on Thursday where commuters were forced to use motorbike taxis as other commuter services were disrupted.

“The loss will be huge. I’m trying to imagine what will happen to perishable products like vegetables and fruits if business doesn’t go back to normal soon.

“We knew the RPF candidate would hold a rally here but there was no advance notice of the disruption to businesses and movement of people,” said Claire Mukarusine, a grocery trader who buys produce from Kwa Mutangana market.

When Rwanda Today visited the venues at 6:20 am, vehicles were being turned away by the police while markets, shops and other businesses remained shut until midday.

This affected journeys to different destinations both in the city and upcountry but perhaps hardest hit were long distance truckers who had to park their vehicles for most of the day.

Those who talked to Rwanda Today said they had not received advance notice about the disruptions.

“I was forced to park my truck for seven hours at Giticyinyoni on Tuesday when the rally was held in Kamonyi. This was unfair because getting prior notice would have enabled me to postpone my travel plans and avoid potential losses,” one of the truck drivers said.

The police said the disruptions were temporary and patience was needed.

On the closure of Nyabugogo taxi Park, Traffic Police Spokesperson CIP Emmanuel Kabanda said there were alternative arrangements in place to facilitate movement and denied failure to communicate the changes.

CIP Kabanda could not say whether upcoming campaign rallies by other candidates would result in similar disruptions.

Three candidates are in the race for presidency in polls scheduled for August 4 this year. Besides the incumbent and the Rwanda Patriotic Front’s Paul Kagame, there is the Green Party’s Frank Habineza, and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana.

The National Electoral Commission forbids holding rallies at a public venue where people are carrying out their business. Such places include markets, schools, churches and hospitals.

The commission said no one should be forced to go to a campaign rally nor should campaigns disrupt the running of businesses.

It was on the basis of such provisions that the Green Party’s Frank Habineza was denied permission to campaign at a venue in Nyagatare District because it was a market day.

Mr Habineza rejected the alternative venue proposed to him and instead moved around greeting the public before driving away.