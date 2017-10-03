By RODRIGUES RWIRAHIRA

Edouard Ngirente Rwanda’s new Prime Minister has pledged better accountability for public resources by all budget and non-budget agencies through an improved financial management system and by hiring more professional accountants.

While giving his maiden speech before a joint session of parliament, he talked about the priorities for the next seven years and said the government will have increased the number of clean audit reports by public institutions from the current 32 per cent to 70 per cent before 2024.

PM Ngirente said all government budget and non-budget agencies will be connected to an Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) to ease management and accountability.

“In the next seven years, we seek to increase professional accountants and provide IFMSs to all sector levels, including district hospitals, healthcare centres and schools,” he said.

Improved management

The Prime Minister told the legislators that the government expects to further improve the management of assets and finances by helping districts and subsidiary sectors to generate budgets.

“Local government officials will be trained on how to generate budgets for their own development projects and ensure accountability by reviewing legal instruments for decentralised taxes at district levels,” he said.

PM Ngirente also promised better management of large infrastructure projects from inception to completion.

Use of ICT in public offices will also be increased to improve service delivery.

The lawmakers commended the plans to improve public finance accountability but called on the government to take tougher measures against public servants implicated in gross mismanagement.

Tougher action

According to MP Jean Thierry Karemera, a member of the Public Accounts Committee, tougher action is needed against those that mismanage the country’s resources.

“More drastic measures need to be taken to make proper use of our resources since failure to do so will compromise our plans and ambitious targets,” he said.

MP Karemera told Rwanda Today that he is banking on the ongoing review of the penal code to make penalties for crimes involving embezzlement, fraud and mismanagement of public resources harsher.

The Prime Minister’s pledge came as parliament started conducting public hearings of the 2015-2016 Auditor-General’s report on public institutions.

The previous report, which was tabled before parliament in May, highlighted a number of issues ranging from unsupported expenditures, financial mis-postings, lack of value for money and failure to observe previous recommendations by the Auditor-General.

According to the Auditor-General’s reports, non-budget agencies have been receiving state funds, but districts, which act as overseers of budget implementation, have not ensured proper accountability.

Legislators were calling for financial autonomy of some of the non-budget agencies, which have been posting consistent financial errors and according to the report were prone to misusing funds.

According to the recent Auditor-General’s report, the non-budget agencies are required to prepare accountability reports and submit them to the districts.

