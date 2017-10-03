By ROBERT MBARAGA

The country’s judiciary is set to issue new sentencing guidelines, which will help courts and judges determine punishments for offenders.

The guidelines are expected to bring consistency across the justice system, following complaints over many disparities in punishments for similar offences.

“When sentencing an offender, courts will have to refer to provisions of these guidelines,” reads the draft guidelines.

The guidelines set a starting point for sentencing by calculating the average between the minimum and the maximum punishment as stipulated in the penal code.

Currently, some judges go beyond the maximum sentence if there are aggravating factors and below the minimum sentence if there are mitigating factors.

Should the guidelines be approved, no judge will be allowed to go below the minimum sentence provided for in the penal code.

“The court will use the aggravating and mitigating factors of the offence to either lessen or increase the sentence within the stipulated range,” the guidelines read.

The guidelines also provide an exhaustive list of mitigating and aggravating factors specific to every offence and how they affect sentencing. They include lack of premeditation by the offender, provocation and previous convictions.

It is not yet clear when the guidelines will be approved.

Itamwa Emmanuel, the spokesperson of the Rwandan judiciary was reluctant to comment on the guidelines saying that their preparation was “an internal procedure” and that the chief justice will decide whether or not to issue the guidelines.”

However, sources from the judiciary say the guidelines could be issued before the end of the year, because all procedures including consultations with other concerned organs have been carried out. The judiciary has worked on the guidelines since 2013.

A judge who asked not to be named said that some of the judges have started sentencing in line with the draft guidelines, even before they are officially issued.

“Nothing prevents a judge from sentencing in a way that resembles what is provided for by the guidelines, but of course you cannot quote the guidelines because they are not yet official,” the judge said.

It would be the first time that the country’s judiciary produces comprehensive guidelines on sentencing and what purpose they seek to achieve.

However, there are some who have faulted the guidelines, arguing that they encroach on the discretion and independence of judges to decide sentences.

Others believe the guidelines are good but advice that their implementation should consider existing laws and other reforms in the sentencing process.

“The sentencing should be separated from the main trial, and should only come after the court has found the accused guilty. This would allow the accused to argue out the sentence,” said Bayingana Janvier, an advocate.