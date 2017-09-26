By ROBERT MBARAGA

Rwanda will this month file a formal request with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for the recognition of four memorial sites — dedicated to remembering the Genocide against the Tutsi — as world heritage sites.

Earlier this month, Uwacu Julienne, the Minister for Culture and Sports, told Cabinet that all required documents to support the application were ready and would be submitted “before September 30.”

The proposed memorial sites are: Nyamata in Eastern Rwanda, Murambi in the South, Bisesero in the West and Gisozi in the Capital Kigali.

The National Council for The Fight against Genocide (CNLG) is spearheading the application.

“Recognising these places as world heritage sites would be an effective strategy to combat genocide, crimes against humanity as well as combat genocidal and negationist ideology,” Jean Damascene Bizimana, the executive secretary of CNLG told Rwanda Today.

Listing

To qualify for listing, Unesco requires that: A site bring a unique or exceptional testimony to a cultural tradition or a living or extinct civilisation; and be directly or materially associated with living events or traditions, ideas, beliefs or artistic and literary works of outstanding universal significance.

“We have prepared the dossier, which meets Unesco’s and we do not see any obstacle to the sites being listed,” said Dr Bizimana.

Rwanda started the process of applying for the status in 2012, and it is anticipated that the final decision will be taken in mid-2019. This will be done after an assessment that includes field visits and investigations by a Unesco team between March 2018 and May 1019.

Besides submitting the documents, Rwanda will also have to lobby the 21 countries that currently make up the world heritage committee to back its request. They include African countries like Angola, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Nyamata, formerly a Catholic church built in 1980, was turned into a slaughterhouse where, according to CNLG, more than 45,000 people who sought refuge were massacred in one day.

The Catholic Church and the government transformed it into a memorial site to represent other churches where victims died.

Murambi, which was built in 1990 as a technical school, became a place of persecution where between 45 and 50 thousand people living on the hill and its surroundings, were massacred. The 12-room complex has become a memorial.

Bisesero, which is also called Resistance Memorial, was built in 1998 to preserve the general history of the genocide against the Tutsi within the region, but to also commemorate the resistance of Tutsis against the killers. Nearly 50,000 people are said to be buried at the memorial site.

Gisozi is the largest memorial site in the country in terms of number of victims. It was constructed in 1999 and officials say more than 300,000 victims are buried there

According to Rwandan authorities, the four sites are a testimony of the intolerance of the human kind and a symbol of a firm commitment that the genocide will not happen again in Rwanda or elsewhere in the world.